Joan Allen joins Richard Gere in ''Dog's Story''

EW Staff
December 12, 2007 at 05:00 AM EST

Joan Allen (The Bourne Ultimatum, The Contender)will star with Richard Gere in Inferno’s A Dog’s Story, a remake of the Japanese movie about a faithful dog and his owner. The film is being directed by Lasse Hallstrom, who also directed Gere in The Hoax. The story is based on the true tale of an Akita dog that kept vigil for nearly a decade, waiting for his master, who died and didn’t return home. The dog is celebrated in Japan every year and had a statue erected in his honor and placed in Tokyo. Gere plays a college professor who takes in the dog. Shooting is scheduled to start next month. Allen just completed work on Paul W.S. Anderson’s Death Race. (Variety)

