The 'Heroes' plot device that's ready for retirement!

Granted, we knew that Peter and Adam would heal from the bullets fired by Victoria Pratt, but c’mon writers, don’t revive Maya (who should’ve stayed dead) from a blast to the chest, two episodes after HRG rallied from a bullet in the eye. It’s just cheap, especially considering we already saw Kensei/Adam heal from his arrow wounds early in the season, and DL and Matt Parkman survive their respective shootings at the end of season one. Does Tim Kring feel like he can temporarily kill off anybody, since there’s the safety net of Claire’s regenerative blood? (Hey, remember when she got shot, then bounced back, in season one?) At this rate, maybe gunned-down Nathan (seeing a trend yet?) will return in new episodes having been healed by Peter, Claire, or some really good off-screen surgery.