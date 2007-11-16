type Book Current Status In Season author Bryan Lee O'Malley publisher Oni Press genre Fiction, Comic Books/Graphic Novels

Bryan Lee O’Malley’s Everydude matures slightly, focusing less on his not-too-sucky band than on getting a job. That, and kung-fu-fighting his girlfriend Ramona’s evil exes.

For Fans of?

Manga, if it had a sense of humor.

Lowdown

Like the LOL dialogue? You’ll love the freewheeling narrative asides in Scott Pilgrim Gets It Together. When Scot scores a dishwashing gig, he scores literally: +500 EXP., per a videogame-themed caption. A-