Rainn Wilson: Sex God?

By Amy Ryan
Updated August 03, 2020 at 08:04 PM EDT
Our corporate siblings at People have declared Matt Damon the Sexiest Man Alive, which I’m sure will come as a surprise to all you EW.com readers who think that Wentworth Miller deserves the title. Heck, according to y’all, Damon wasn’t even in the running. Neither were some others who made People‘s list of hot dudes, since the magazine really went geeky with this year’s list, which also features such nerdy TV icons as Masi Oka (Heroes), Zachary Levi (Chuck), Christopher Gorham (Ugly Betty), and most notably, Rainn Wilson. I was pretty skeptical about the Office star’s inclusion, but after watching his video (see screengrab, left) at People.com, I have to admit, ol’ Dwight thoroughly redefines sexy. Besides, does Damon have his own bobblehead doll? On that score, at least, it’s Schrute 1, Bourne 0.

