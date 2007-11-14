Who wants to play Ludacris' 'Game'?

Ludacris has been dropping some particularly hot guest verses recently (links NSFW), but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten about the second part of his rapper/actor career. Word just got out that he’s been cast opposite Gerard Butler in a sci-fi thriller with a working title of Game. Ooh, you ask, like a remake of that mind-bending Michael Douglas movie? Nope — something that might be even better.

Early reports indicate that the film “will take place in the near future where mind-control technology allows humans to control other humans in a massive multiplayer online game.” (So, kinda like the Michael Douglas flick, actually.) “Luda will play a member of a resistance group called H.U.M.A.N.Z. that opposes the use of prisoners in these large scale video games.” This beast is being written and directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor, the same guys who did last year’s Crank — so I’m thinking this has the potential to be another awful/amazing piece of over-the-top B-movie kitsch par excellence. (H.U.M.A.N.Z.? Seriously?!) On another note: Am I the only one who reads that plot summary and thinks…Forest Whitaker’s “Dewmocracy”?

All kidding aside, I’m actually contemplating seeing this in theaters, if it actually makes it to a few. Anybody agree? (I promise not to use PopWatch’s mind-control technology to control you in a massive multiplayer online game if you say “Yes.”)