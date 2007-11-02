The Must List: November 9, 2007

MOVIE

1. DAN IN REAL LIFE

Steve Carell sidesteps the schmaltz — despite playing a widowed father of three daughters who falls for his brother’s girlfriend — in this surprisingly authentic romantic comedy. Review >

MUSIC

2. SEARCHING FOR RICK RUBIN

This mix CD honors the producer’s rap-punk genius with Run-DMC and Chili Peppers covers.

BOOK

3. THE LATKE WHO COULDN’T STOP SCREAMING, by Lemony Snicket

A frightened potato pancake flees the Hanukkah frying pan, but eventually finds its rightful place in this twisted holiday tale.

MOVIE

4. BEFORE THE DEVIL KNOWS YOU’RE DEAD, directed by Sidney Lumet

The 83-year-old master behind Serpico hits the jackpot again with a clever heist thriller starring Ethan Hawke and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Review >

DVD

5. MY SO-CALLED LIFE on DVD

The short-lived chronicles of Angela Chase (Claire Danes) were grand TV; the creators’ pilot-episode commentary is pure gold. Review >

MUSIC

6. ”CLUMSY” video

Fabulous Fergie can’t help trippin’ over the man of her dreams in this flashy CG fantasy that opens the book to her lovesick heart.

TV

7. KATEE SACKHOFF on ‘Bionic Woman’

Galactica‘s Starbuck is superbad as a ticking bionic time bomb whose malfunctioning wires get crossed with Jaime Sommers’. Review >

MUSIC

8. RAISING SAND, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Producer T Bone Burnett magically cultivates the harmonic beauty between Plant’s hard-rock machismo and Krauss’ bluegrass soul. Review >

TV

9. THE SALT-N-PEPA SHOW

Seven years after calling it quits, the pioneering first ladies of rap try to put the pieces back together for VH1’s spicy new reality series.

READER’S CHOICE

10. THE ABSOLUTE SANDMAN, VOL. 2

Another beautiful hardcover collection of Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic.

Submitted by Kathleen Howard