Let Goulet rest in peace!
It’s been less than 48 hours since Robert Goulet shuffled off this mortal coil, and already the Associated Press is working overtime to honor his memory…by publishing a story about the fact that he might have possibly flubbed the lyrics to “The Star-Spangled Banner” when he performed it before Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston’s 1965 title fight.
Let me be the first to ask: Huh?! Was this really the best time to dig up some random, picayune pseudo-scandal from four decades ago? (Or, as the AP put it, “more than 30 years ago.” Ahem.) Besides, the alleged mistakes — “dawn’s early night” and “gave proof through the fight” — aren’t exactly Borat-scale, as desecrations of the national anthem go. They’re barely even Lupe-sized. And Goulet apparently denied that he screwed up those lines at all!
All in all, I gotta wonder who thought this non-news story was a good idea and what they were thinking. Any suggestions?
