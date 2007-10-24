''The Lone Ranger'' rides again... in print

THE LONE RANGER

Brett Matthews and Sergio Cariello

(Monthly)

There’s a rumor going around these Hollywood parts that the mucky mucks want to rassle themselves up a new Lone Ranger movie. Should that happen, they’d be wise to use this crackerjack comic-book series as their blueprint. Think Batman relocated to the Old West, right down to a silver mine that serves as a Batcave-ish HQ. But writer Brett Matthews uses this vigilante to tell a deeper and maybe more hopeful tale of vengeance-fueled heroism than the Dark Knight’s restrictive, corporate-preserved legend can ever allow. All the iconic bits are neatly, intriguingly reimagined — from the significance of the mask to the risky but effective characterization of sidekick Tonto, presented here as a recovering savage mysteriously alienated from his Indian heritage. Issue 7 kicks off a new storyline that’s new-reader friendly and finds the Ranger hustling to build up his myth, connecting with his dead brother’s widow and son, and intensifying his personal war with Cavendish, a creepy, talks-to-himself tycoon. FOR FANS OF… The nearly defunct genre of Western comics — and better, for those who aren’t fans of Western comics. DOES IT DELIVER? Epic and emotional, spare yet rich, Lone Ranger is worth its weight in (hi-yo) silver. And man, dem John Cassaday covers sure are purdy. A- — Jeff Jensen

TOWN BOY

Lat

(Paperback)

This sequel to Kampung Boy, from celebrated Malaysian author-illustrator Lat, is as much about a defining friendship as it is a coming-of-age tale — and covers the tween/teen years in the life of Mat, the returning protagonist. Here, we find Mat living in the bustling multicultural city of Ipoh, geeking out to rock & roll with Frankie (his Chinese buddy from school), pursuing his first big crush with modest success, and indulging his burgeoning love of drawing. FOR FANS OF… Kampung Boy; writer-artist Marjane Satrapi (Persepolis). DOES IT DELIVER? Lat’s distinctive black-and-white style and humorously populated backdrops — there’s always something going on in a crowd scene — provide astute insight into the surprisingly Westernized 1960s Malaysian culture. B+ — Abby West