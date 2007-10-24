The Comebacks

Gregory Kirschling
October 24, 2007 at 04:00 AM EDT

The Comebacks

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
91 minutes
Wide Release Date
10/19/07
performer
David Koechner, Carl Weathers, Melora Hardin
director
Tom Brady
distributor
20th Century Fox Film Corporation
author
Joey Gutierrez, Ed Yeager
genre
Comedy, Sports
We gave it a F

In the three years I’ve been reviewing B-fare for EW, I’ve seen horrors, but The Comebacks is probably the worst movie that’s sludged across my professional eyeballs — worse than Daddy Day Camp, Baby Geniuses 2, and BloodRayne. Setting his leading-man career back by 100 yards, Anchorman‘s David Koechner plays the coach of a loser gridiron gang in a painfully dumb and laughless send-up of sports-movie clichés that highlights only how atrocious everybody here is at sending up sports-movie clichés. F

