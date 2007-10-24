The Comebacks
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG-13
- runtime
- 91 minutes
- Wide Release Date
- 10/19/07
- performer
- David Koechner, Carl Weathers, Melora Hardin
- director
- Tom Brady
- distributor
- 20th Century Fox Film Corporation
- author
- Joey Gutierrez, Ed Yeager
- genre
- Comedy, Sports
We gave it a F
In the three years I’ve been reviewing B-fare for EW, I’ve seen horrors, but The Comebacks is probably the worst movie that’s sludged across my professional eyeballs — worse than Daddy Day Camp, Baby Geniuses 2, and BloodRayne. Setting his leading-man career back by 100 yards, Anchorman‘s David Koechner plays the coach of a loser gridiron gang in a painfully dumb and laughless send-up of sports-movie clichés that highlights only how atrocious everybody here is at sending up sports-movie clichés. F
