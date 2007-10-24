type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 91 minutes Wide Release Date 10/19/07 performer David Koechner, Carl Weathers, Melora Hardin director Tom Brady distributor 20th Century Fox Film Corporation author Joey Gutierrez, Ed Yeager genre Comedy, Sports

We gave it a F

In the three years I’ve been reviewing B-fare for EW, I’ve seen horrors, but The Comebacks is probably the worst movie that’s sludged across my professional eyeballs — worse than Daddy Day Camp, Baby Geniuses 2, and BloodRayne. Setting his leading-man career back by 100 yards, Anchorman‘s David Koechner plays the coach of a loser gridiron gang in a painfully dumb and laughless send-up of sports-movie clichés that highlights only how atrocious everybody here is at sending up sports-movie clichés. F