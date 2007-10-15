Why you should stick with 'Heroes'

For the past three weeks, I’ve been having a serious internal debate: will I, or won’t I continue to watch Heroes on Monday nights? The cons started to pile up as each week passed — lovesick Hiro again?, that awful promo two weeks ago featuring “the box,” boredom with the Dominican twins, frustration with Claire’s flyboy,West, and their budding romance — but I’ve decided to stick with it and you should too. Theshow has offered up some tantalizing incentives to keep tuning in eachweek. The murder of Kaito Nakamura, Isaac’s painting of a Godfather-style executed Noah (the daddy formerly known as HRG), Kensei’s healing power, and my favorite tidbit: Angela Petrelli’schilling/silent command for Parkman to get out of her head during herinterrogation. Aside from these delicious plot points, I’m hopelessly devoted to my favorite Heroes: Nathan (Adrian Pasdar, pictured), whose storylinewill hopefully expand soon, and Claire, whose search for identity as an adpotee and hero is irresistible.