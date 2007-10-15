How much is Britney worth to you?

Think Radiohead’s pay-what-you-like album pricing plan will catch on? Many music journalists have suggested that the In Rainbows offer is a smart move, although today’s Wall Street Journal isn’t so sure. Here at EW, we’re also wondering what would happen if other high-profile fall releases, like Britney Spears’ Blackout (pictured), took on this tactic. If you visit our new music poll, you can let us know just how much you’d pay for Blackout and five other anticipated fall CDs if you had the option. Then, come back here and discuss why you voted as you did. Charge to bitch talk about music pricing around the PopWatch water cooler: free.