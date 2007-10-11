Diddy on working with Jay-Z again

A viewing of Ridley Scott’s film American Gangster inspired Jay-Z to record his upcoming album of the same name, due Nov. 6. But Jay also drew inspiration from the work of a fellow rapper/CEO: Sean ”Diddy” Combs, who has produced six likely American Gangster cuts so far with his studio squad, The Hitmen.

It’s a notable moment, considering that the last time Combs contributed beats to a Jay-Z album was on 1997’s In My Lifetime, Vol. 1, back when he was still called ”Puff Daddy.” ”With us two getting together, people are going to come with some expectations,” Combs tells EW. ”Before, we were both just starting out and just so hot, it didn’t matter. Now it matters. Your legacy is at stake every time.”