Box office final: J.Lo's 'Feel the Noise' falls further

The final weekend box office figures are in and, for the most part, they’re relatively unchanged from Sunday’s estimates. The Game Plan held on to No. 1, Ben Stiller’s The Heartbreak Kid still flopped, and 3:10 to Yuma continued its impressively long run. But there was a new loser, as the Jennifer Lopez-produced dance drama Feel the Noise took in just $3.2 mil — off about $200,000 from what was initially reported, dropping it from seventh place to eighth. Poor J.Lo, the box office hasn’t been kind to her since Monster-In-Law grossed $82.9 mil more than years ago: An Unfinished Life died with $8.6 mil in the fall of 2005, and El Cantante made a mere $7.6 mil earlier this year. About time for a hit, huh? Meanwhile, The Darjeeling Limited (No. 25) and Lust, Caution (No. 29) both posted healthy $20,000-plus per-theater averages after adding a few venues in their second weeks of release.