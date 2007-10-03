Kal Penn joins 'House' as series regular

Image zoom

House has a new team member: Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle) has joined the cast of the popular Fox show as a series regular. He plays Lawrence Kutner, a young doctor who comes up with unorthodox ways to diagnose patients. Penn debuted Oct. 2 on the drama as No. 6, one of many doctors vying for a coveted spot on House’s exclusive team. Kutner caught House’s attention in the episode by resuscitating a patient and suggesting that they get her drunk to better diagnose her rare neurological condition. “Lawrence is a fan of trying random methods of exploration and life saving, and isn’t afraid to break the rules a little bit,” Penn tells EW exclusively. The actor, who last appeared on Fox last season as Ahmed Amar in 24, said he already feels at home on the hit drama. “When you start out on a show, nerves can run high, but with House, everyone was so welcoming, I felt like part of the family,” says Penn. “Psyched does not even begin to describe it. Awesomeness and thankfulness probably.” Penn is also set to appear in Harold & Kumar 2 next year.