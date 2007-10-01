Playing for Pizza

Jeff Labrecque
October 01, 2007 at 04:00 AM EDT

Playing for Pizza

type
Book
Current Status
In Season
author
John Grisham
publisher
Doubleday
genre
Fiction
We gave it a B-

When the Cleveland Browns’ top two QBs are injured in the conference title game, third-stringer Rick Dockery personally snatches defeat from the jaws of victory. His fourth-quarter meltdown makes him a national punchline, and the only team that will hire him is the Panthers — in Parma, Italy. John Grisham is drawn to the Old World’s restorative powers in Playing for Pizza — think Under the Tuscan Sun for jocks — but his hero prefers American coeds abroad. Despite his breezy prose and top-notch football IQ, Grisham too seems less impressed with the natives, introducing and then ignoring a huddle of colorful locals. B-

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now