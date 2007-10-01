type Book Current Status In Season author John Grisham publisher Doubleday genre Fiction

We gave it a B-

When the Cleveland Browns’ top two QBs are injured in the conference title game, third-stringer Rick Dockery personally snatches defeat from the jaws of victory. His fourth-quarter meltdown makes him a national punchline, and the only team that will hire him is the Panthers — in Parma, Italy. John Grisham is drawn to the Old World’s restorative powers in Playing for Pizza — think Under the Tuscan Sun for jocks — but his hero prefers American coeds abroad. Despite his breezy prose and top-notch football IQ, Grisham too seems less impressed with the natives, introducing and then ignoring a huddle of colorful locals. B-