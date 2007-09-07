The Elves of Cintra
- type
- Book
- Current Status
- In Season
- author
- Terry Brooks
- publisher
- Del Rey
- genre
- Fiction, Sci-fi and Fantasy
We gave it a B
The Elves of Cintra, the second installment in Terry Brooks’ Genesis of Shannara series revisits a postapocalyptic Pacific Northwest in which humans, elves, mutants, and other ”Faerie” creatures battle demonic forces in a quest to recover the magic Elfstones and save human-kind.
For Fans of… Brooks’ 16 other Shannara books.
Bottom Line The Karamazov-size cast and myriad cliff-hangers provide plenty of thrills, though the good-versus-evil trope could use a little Elfjuice. B
