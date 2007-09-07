The Elves of Cintra

Adrienne Day
September 07, 2007 at 04:00 AM EDT

The Elves of Cintra

Book
Terry Brooks
Del Rey
Fiction, Sci-fi and Fantasy
We gave it a B

The Elves of Cintra, the second installment in Terry Brooks’ Genesis of Shannara series revisits a postapocalyptic Pacific Northwest in which humans, elves, mutants, and other ”Faerie” creatures battle demonic forces in a quest to recover the magic Elfstones and save human-kind.

For Fans of… Brooks’ 16 other Shannara books.

Bottom Line The Karamazov-size cast and myriad cliff-hangers provide plenty of thrills, though the good-versus-evil trope could use a little Elfjuice. B

