Network anchors bend to Stephen Colbert's weakened wrist

Do we really want our TV news anchors to be jolly, jokey, backslapping, reg’lar folk you’d wanna share a beer with? That’s the impression I get from their efforts to appease and amuse Stephen Colbert. Now, I think the Comedy Central faux newsman is hilarious, but does that mean he gets to play puppeteer to real newsfolk, getting them to play along with silly stunts like his “Wrist Strong” campaign (see the video below)? At least Charles Gibson had the good sense not to play along like Brian Williams and Katie Couric — at first. Later, though, he caved a little with a jokey apology. None of these news professionals seems to remember that Colbert is a fake newsman on a late-night basic cable show.

After the jump, I’ll explain why I find the anchors’ behavior, particularly Williams’, so distressing.

The New York Times article linked above suggests the anchors feel they have to kowtow to Colbert to show their authenticity — as if they’re being more authentic when clowning around with Colbert than when they’re somberly intoning serious news stories on their own shows. That’s probably not authentic either; on a basic level, TV newsfolk are entertainers, and they’re performing every time they get behind a microphone, theirs or someone else’s.