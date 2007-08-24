Learn the latest dance craze

Simon Vozick-Levinson
August 24, 2007 at 04:00 AM EDT

Rapper Jason Fox’s video for ”Aunt Jackie” has instigated the biggest silly-dance frenzy since last year’s ”Chicken Noodle Soup.” Want to join the fun? Fox, 22, who was inspired by a pal’s relative — ”She’s elderly [ahem, late 50s], so that’s how she dances” — walks EW through the moves.

STEP 1 Join both hands near upper torso and pump them forward. Think of it as ”a groovy Heimlich,” Fox explains.

STEP 2 Lift hands up high; clap once. ”Some people swing [their hands] around their heads, some over their shoulders.”

STEP 3 Extend arms, shimmy hips, then sidestep. But ”there’s no one way to do it,” he concedes. ”People add their own flair.”

STEP 4 Jump in place, clicking heels. ”All the kids have to do is see it on YouTube, and in 10 seconds, they’ve got it down pat.”

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now