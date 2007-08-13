And the nominees for Worst Supporting Actor are...

You comments on last week’s “Worst Supporting Actor” PopWatch item were so spectacularly spot-on, we turned ’em into a photo gallery. (Click here to see it.) And while you didn’t score the $4 per word Carrie Bradshaw once made writing for Vogue on Sex and the City, wouldn’t you rather get paid in the love and adulation of your fellow EW.com readers? (If your answer is “no,” then consider your work payment for my seeing I Know Who Killed Me on your behalf.)