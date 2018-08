A simple request to open for Britney Spears in 2000 sent Isaac, now 26, Taylor, 24, and Zac, 21, over the edge. As Isaac recalls, ”We were like, ‘No. We’re a band, not ‘N Sync or Backstreet. And we keep having to say that, and it hurts our brains. We’re not gonna cause more brain damage, and potential career damage, by standing next to Britney.”’ The label that just released their fourth studio CD, The Walk, would understand: It’s Hanson’s own.