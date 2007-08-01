Chuck Zlotnick

Bratz, a movie based on a doll line, is an M&M-colored high school fantasia for aspirational 10- and 12-year-old girls who’ll be shocked (or, hopefully, delighted) when they get to ninth grade and find out life isn’t so super-Bratz-fabulous. Its subject is cliques, as four exotically talented BFFs enter a campus as partitioned as Baghdad, drift apart for a while, but get together again in time to resume their high-pitched whines and even sing a closing production number, ”Bratitude,” that sounds lip-synched by chain-smoking 36-year-olds.