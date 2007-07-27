Harry Potter's junior yearbook

HOGWARTS STUDENTS
The beginning of the end: Harry and his schoolmates during his fateful sixth year when they lost a headmaster and found courage
KATIE BELL
GRYFFINDOR 7TH YEAR
Activities
Quidditch Chaser, Dumbledore’s Army
Career Potential
Quidditch pro
LAVENDER BROWN
GRYFFINDOR 6TH YEAR
Activity
Dumbledore’s Army
Interests
Divination, giggling, boys, giggling about boys
CHO CHANG
RAVENCLAW 7TH YEAR
Activities
Quidditch Seeker, Dumbledore’s Army
Interest
Rebound relationships
VINCENT CRABBE
SLYTHERIN 6TH YEAR
Activities
Quidditch Beater, Inquisitorial Squad
Career Potential
None
COLIN CREEVEY
GRYFFINDOR 5TH YEAR
Activity
Dumbledore’s Army
Career Potential
First magical paparazzo
SEAMUS FINNIGAN
GRYFFINDOR 6TH YEAR
Activity
Dumbledore’s Army
Interest
Pro Quidditch team the Kenmare Kestrels
GREGORY GOYLE
SLYTHERIN 6TH YEAR
Activities
Quidditch Beater, Inquisitorial Squad
Most Likely To
Blindly follow orders
HERMIONE GRANGER
GRYFFINDOR 6TH YEAR
Activities
Founder, Dumbledore’s Army; S.P.E.W.; Honor Society
Most Likely To
Be in two places at once
NEVILLE LONGBOTTOM
GRYFFINDOR 6TH YEAR
Activity
Dumbledore’s Army
Interests
Herbology, prophecies, vengeance
LUNA LOVEGOOD
RAVENCLAW 5TH YEAR
Activities
Quidditch Announcer, Dumbledore’s Army
Interests
Magical arts and crafts, The Quibbler
DRACO MALFOY
SLYTHERIN 6TH YEAR
Activities
Prefect, Quidditch Seeker, Inquisitorial Squad
Interest
Headmastercide
CORMAC MCLAGGEN
GRYFFINDOR 7TH YEAR
Activities
Quidditch Keeper, Slug Club
Interest Cormac McLaggen
PADMA PATIL
RAVENCLAW 6TH YEAR
Activity
Dumbledore’s Army
Most Likely To
Be mistaken for her sister
PARVATIL PATIL
GRYFFINDOR 6TH YEAR
Activity
Dumbledore’s Army
Interest
Divination
Career Potential
Starter wife
HARRY POTTER
GRYFFINDOR 6TH YEAR
Activities
Quidditch Seeker, Dumbledore’s Army, S.P.E.W.
Interest
Kicking Death Eater tail
Notes to Harry
Hey Harry,
Dunno if Mum’s gonna let me come back. Send me an owl and tell me what you’re doing.
—Seamus
Harry,
Don’t do anything stupid, and don’t do anything by yourself.
Love,
Hermione
Have a great summer, Harry!
Hope you can come back next year (Hope we do too!
Luv 4-Eva,
Padma and Parvati
DEAN THOMAS
GRYFFINDOR 6TH YEAR
Activities
Quidditch Chaser, Dumbledore’s Army
Interest
Art
Most Likely To
Be a rebel with a cause
GINNY WEASLEY
GRYFFINDOR 5TH YEAR
Activities
Quidditch Seeker and Chaser, Dumbledore’s Army
Career Potential
Postmodern feminist
RON WEASLEY
GRYFFINDOR 6TH YEAR
Activities
Prefect, Quidditch Keeper, S.P.E.W., Dumbledore’s Army
Interest
Surviving high school
In Memory of
ALBUS DUMBLEDORE
BELOVED HEADMASTER 1840-1997
A school can suffer no greater loss than that of its guiding hand, and so it is with Hogwarts. Headmaster Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore died this spring at over 150 years of age (the ongoing investigation prohibits further comment). Prof. Dumbledore was a wizard nonpareil: He was awarded the Order of Merlin; served as Supreme Mugwump of the International Confederation of Wizards and the Chief Warlock of the Wizengamot; defeated the dark wizard Grindelwald; discovered the 12 uses of dragons’ blood; made significant strides in alchemy; refused the Minister of Magic at least four times; and led Hogwarts for 42 years. Prof. Dumbledore is survived by a brother, Aberforth, of Hogsmeade. He will be sorely missed.
HOGWARTS FACULTY
MINERVA MCGONAGALL
HEADMISTRESS
Former Gryffindor house mistress and registered cat Animagus (therefore she’s tidy, alert, aloof).
RUBEUS HAGRID
KEEPER OF THE GROUNDS, CARE OF MAGICAL CREATURES
Hagrid celebrates another year of no fatalities in his class.
ROLANDA HOOCH
QUIDDITCH REFEREE
First-years’ flying teacher; so adept at being airborne her broom seems redundant.
SIBYLL TRELAWNEY
DIVINATION
Has only made one genuine prophecy — about Harry. Luckily, it was the only one that counted.
FILIUS FLITWICK
RAVENCLAW HOUSE MASTER, CHARMS
Flitwick was a noted dueling champion when he was small. Er, when he was young.
POMONA SPROUT
HUFFLEPUFF HOUSE MISTRESS, HERBOLOGY
Quite accustomed to getting her hands dirty — which may prove helpful in these uncertain times.
Remembering the Past Defense Against The Dark Arts Professors
QUIRINUS QUIRRELL
Succumbed to a terminal case of Extra-Cranial Voldemortitus.
GILDEROY LOCKHART
Own worst enemy. Literally. (Rendered an amnesiac by own spell.)
REMUS LUPIN
Outed as werewolf; quit before the parental lynch mob could form.
ALASTOR MOODY
Resigned to fight Death Eaters after being impersonated by one.
DOLORES UMBRIDGE
Undermined in the Great Weasley-Twin Rebellion.
SEVERUS SNAPE
”Person of interest” in Dumbledore’s homicide.
Comments