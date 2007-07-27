Harry Potter's junior yearbook

HOGWARTS STUDENTS

The beginning of the end: Harry and his schoolmates during his fateful sixth year when they lost a headmaster and found courage

KATIE BELL

GRYFFINDOR 7TH YEAR

Activities

Quidditch Chaser, Dumbledore’s Army

Career Potential

Quidditch pro

LAVENDER BROWN

GRYFFINDOR 6TH YEAR

Activity

Dumbledore’s Army

Interests

Divination, giggling, boys, giggling about boys

CHO CHANG

RAVENCLAW 7TH YEAR

Activities

Quidditch Seeker, Dumbledore’s Army

Interest

Rebound relationships

VINCENT CRABBE

SLYTHERIN 6TH YEAR

Activities

Quidditch Beater, Inquisitorial Squad

Career Potential

None

COLIN CREEVEY

GRYFFINDOR 5TH YEAR

Activity

Dumbledore’s Army

Career Potential

First magical paparazzo

SEAMUS FINNIGAN

GRYFFINDOR 6TH YEAR

Activity

Dumbledore’s Army

Interest

Pro Quidditch team the Kenmare Kestrels

GREGORY GOYLE

SLYTHERIN 6TH YEAR

Activities

Quidditch Beater, Inquisitorial Squad

Most Likely To

Blindly follow orders

HERMIONE GRANGER

GRYFFINDOR 6TH YEAR

Activities

Founder, Dumbledore’s Army; S.P.E.W.; Honor Society

Most Likely To

Be in two places at once

NEVILLE LONGBOTTOM

GRYFFINDOR 6TH YEAR

Activity

Dumbledore’s Army

Interests

Herbology, prophecies, vengeance

LUNA LOVEGOOD

RAVENCLAW 5TH YEAR

Activities

Quidditch Announcer, Dumbledore’s Army

Interests

Magical arts and crafts, The Quibbler

DRACO MALFOY

SLYTHERIN 6TH YEAR

Activities

Prefect, Quidditch Seeker, Inquisitorial Squad

Interest

Headmastercide

CORMAC MCLAGGEN

GRYFFINDOR 7TH YEAR

Activities

Quidditch Keeper, Slug Club

Interest Cormac McLaggen

PADMA PATIL

RAVENCLAW 6TH YEAR

Activity

Dumbledore’s Army

Most Likely To

Be mistaken for her sister

PARVATIL PATIL

GRYFFINDOR 6TH YEAR

Activity

Dumbledore’s Army

Interest

Divination

Career Potential

Starter wife

HARRY POTTER

GRYFFINDOR 6TH YEAR

Activities

Quidditch Seeker, Dumbledore’s Army, S.P.E.W.

Interest

Kicking Death Eater tail

Notes to Harry

Hey Harry,

Dunno if Mum’s gonna let me come back. Send me an owl and tell me what you’re doing.

—Seamus

Harry,

Don’t do anything stupid, and don’t do anything by yourself.

Love,

Hermione

Have a great summer, Harry!

Hope you can come back next year (Hope we do too!

Luv 4-Eva,

Padma and Parvati

DEAN THOMAS

GRYFFINDOR 6TH YEAR

Activities

Quidditch Chaser, Dumbledore’s Army

Interest

Art

Most Likely To

Be a rebel with a cause

GINNY WEASLEY

GRYFFINDOR 5TH YEAR

Activities

Quidditch Seeker and Chaser, Dumbledore’s Army

Career Potential

Postmodern feminist

RON WEASLEY

GRYFFINDOR 6TH YEAR

Activities

Prefect, Quidditch Keeper, S.P.E.W., Dumbledore’s Army

Interest

Surviving high school

In Memory of

ALBUS DUMBLEDORE

BELOVED HEADMASTER 1840-1997

A school can suffer no greater loss than that of its guiding hand, and so it is with Hogwarts. Headmaster Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore died this spring at over 150 years of age (the ongoing investigation prohibits further comment). Prof. Dumbledore was a wizard nonpareil: He was awarded the Order of Merlin; served as Supreme Mugwump of the International Confederation of Wizards and the Chief Warlock of the Wizengamot; defeated the dark wizard Grindelwald; discovered the 12 uses of dragons’ blood; made significant strides in alchemy; refused the Minister of Magic at least four times; and led Hogwarts for 42 years. Prof. Dumbledore is survived by a brother, Aberforth, of Hogsmeade. He will be sorely missed.

HOGWARTS FACULTY

MINERVA MCGONAGALL

HEADMISTRESS

Former Gryffindor house mistress and registered cat Animagus (therefore she’s tidy, alert, aloof).

RUBEUS HAGRID

KEEPER OF THE GROUNDS, CARE OF MAGICAL CREATURES

Hagrid celebrates another year of no fatalities in his class.

ROLANDA HOOCH

QUIDDITCH REFEREE

First-years’ flying teacher; so adept at being airborne her broom seems redundant.

SIBYLL TRELAWNEY

DIVINATION

Has only made one genuine prophecy — about Harry. Luckily, it was the only one that counted.

FILIUS FLITWICK

RAVENCLAW HOUSE MASTER, CHARMS

Flitwick was a noted dueling champion when he was small. Er, when he was young.

POMONA SPROUT

HUFFLEPUFF HOUSE MISTRESS, HERBOLOGY

Quite accustomed to getting her hands dirty — which may prove helpful in these uncertain times.

Remembering the Past Defense Against The Dark Arts Professors

QUIRINUS QUIRRELL

Succumbed to a terminal case of Extra-Cranial Voldemortitus.

GILDEROY LOCKHART

Own worst enemy. Literally. (Rendered an amnesiac by own spell.)

REMUS LUPIN

Outed as werewolf; quit before the parental lynch mob could form.

ALASTOR MOODY

Resigned to fight Death Eaters after being impersonated by one.

DOLORES UMBRIDGE

Undermined in the Great Weasley-Twin Rebellion.

SEVERUS SNAPE

”Person of interest” in Dumbledore’s homicide.