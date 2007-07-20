Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Lisa Schwarzbaum
July 20, 2007 at 04:00 AM EDT

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
138 minutes
Wide Release Date
07/11/07
performer
Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes
director
David Yates
distributor
Warner Bros.
author
Michael Goldenberg
genre
Sci-fi and Fantasy
We gave it a B+

Harry and his Hogwarts posse prepare for a Voldemortian Armageddon in this decisively dark fifth chapter, featuring a showstopping Imelda Staunton as Dolores Umbridge, an educator from hell upholstered in a curdling pink wardrobe.

