Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 138 minutes Wide Release Date 07/11/07 performer Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes director David Yates distributor Warner Bros. author Michael Goldenberg genre Sci-fi and Fantasy

We gave it a B+

Harry and his Hogwarts posse prepare for a Voldemortian Armageddon in this decisively dark fifth chapter, featuring a showstopping Imelda Staunton as Dolores Umbridge, an educator from hell upholstered in a curdling pink wardrobe.