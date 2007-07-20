Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Movie
- In Season
- PG-13
- 138 minutes
- 07/11/07
- Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes
- David Yates
- Warner Bros.
- Michael Goldenberg
- Sci-fi and Fantasy
We gave it a B+
Harry and his Hogwarts posse prepare for a Voldemortian Armageddon in this decisively dark fifth chapter, featuring a showstopping Imelda Staunton as Dolores Umbridge, an educator from hell upholstered in a curdling pink wardrobe.
