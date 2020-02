Rescue Dawn By Lisa Schwarzbaum Save ellipsis More Mail Email iphone Send Text Message Print Man wrestles with nature — and wins. A brilliant Christian Bale plays real-life Navy POW Dieter Dengler, shot down over Laos, in a Werner Herzog film that finds American beauty in a foreign jungle. Advertisement

Close Share options

Close View image Rescue Dawn

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.