Radiohead just got a sweet b-day tribute

Annie already penned a post wishing OK Computer a happy 10th birthday, but the kids over at Stereogum have done us one better by recruiting musicians to reinterpret songs from that groundbreaking Radiohead album, releasing a set of limited-edition mp3s here .

The tracks — from artists and acts like Cold War Kids, Dave Bazan, and My Brightest Diamond — are occasionally faithful and occasionally deconstructed. Several are more successful than others (rock on with your bad self, John Vanderslice!), but all include “liner notes,” and there’s a nice essay from the Stereogum guys to go along with it. Basically, it’s just a cool project, and a fun, clicky time for a mid-week workday. Why, I’m feeling fitter/happier/etc. already!