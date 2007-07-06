With his first single, ”Come Around,” Collie Buddz has delivered the most exciting and ubiquitous dancehall anthem since Damian Marley’s 2005 ”Welcome to Jamrock.” It’s the finest track on the New Orleans-born, Bermuda-bred MC’s debut CD, Collie Budz, a patois-heavy mix of crossover jams that lean on hip-hop to great effect, with collaborations with rappers Paul Wall, Yung Berg, and Krayzie Bone. The results are insightful (”Tomorrow’s Another Day”), lustful (”Wild Out”), streetwise (”Sensimillia”), and perfect for summer block parties. B+

DOWNLOAD THIS: Come Around