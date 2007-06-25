Don't Keep Believin'

Okay, so a few days ago, I wrote a little blog thingie about how I might have inadvertently reunited Journey with Steve Perry (pictured), the singer we all know was responsible for catapulting the band to rockstar status in their 1980s heyday. My “proof” that this history-making event was upon us? Both Perry and guitarist Neal Schon had made we’ve-gone-our–separate-ways puns in recent interviews, so of course that meant they were letting bygones be bygones and reassembling after Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain let go their latest singer, Jeff Scott Soto. It seemed obvious to me (and my editors) that my pseudo-intertextual-analysis/crystal-balling was meant as ONE BIG JOKE. But apparently, irony is no match for the fiery passion of Journey fans, who have been flooding the internets with theories of how and when and why the Perry-Journey reunion will take place. Word eventually got back to the ex-frontman himself, and on June 21 he posted a message stating that he has “no such plans whatsoever” to get back with the band. “What you have heard is only a rumor. I’m truly sorry for any disappointment this rumor may be causing,” he wrote.