Peeling the Onion

Jennifer Reese
June 22, 2007 at 04:00 AM EDT

type
Book
Current Status
In Season
author
Gunter Grass
publisher
Harcourt
genre
Nonfiction, Memoir
We gave it a B+

An icon of the German left, novelist Günter Grass shocked the literary world last year when he revealed he’d belonged to Hitler’s SS. In this discursive memoir, he sorts through his tangled, often unreliable memories of that period: passively watching synagogues burn, joining the Hitler Youth, refusing, years later, to believe that photos of concentration camps were real. ”No matter how zealously I rummage through the foliage of my memory, I can find nothing in my favor,” he writes. The painstaking excavation of long-buried and shameful truths in Peeling the Onion does not make for smooth reading, but it’s a fascinating account of a powerful artist struggling with his inglorious past. B+

