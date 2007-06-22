A body paint fashion special

The vagaries of fashion — welcome back, high-waisted jeans…or not! — are hard enough to follow. So why not cut out the middleman and clothe yourself in Body paint? It helps to have the figure for it — like current painted ladies Rihanna and Joss Stone — and an exhibitionistic streak. See our timeline below.

THE GOLD (IE) MEDAL GOES TO…LAUGH-IN‘S GOLDIE HAWN (1968)

Back then, the future Oscar winner was just a giggly girl in a bikini on the popular variety show, covering her body in catchphrases and goofy drawings.

GOLDFINGER (1964)

Urban legend says suffocation by body paint (see: Shirley Eaton in the Bond classic) can happen. Discovery Channel’s MythBusters says it can’t.

”GIVE IT AWAY” (1991)

One of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ earliest hit videos had them cavorting through a desert setting like mad monkeys in platinum paint — and not much else.

X-MEN‘s MYSTIQUE (2000)

As the shape-shifting baddie, onetime model Rebecca Romijn spent nine hours daily in the makeup chair to achieve her ”naked” blue scales.

SCRUBS (2006)

J.D. (Zach Braff) accidentally barges into the Blue Man Group theater in Vegas and gets…Blued. BMG was also part of a recurring gag on Arrested Development.

INTRODUCING JOSS STONE (2007)

Taking a cue, no doubt, from Ms. Hawn, the British R&B vixen goes swirly-twirly while baring more than her soul on her latest album cover.

RIHANNA’S ”UMBRELLA” (2007)

In one of several memorable looks from the überhot music video, the silver-dipped Caribbean songstress brings the Goldfinger full-body look full circle.