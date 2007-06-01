The Florida-based vocalist has recently achieved full-on radio ubiquity thanks to winning cameos on tracks such as Bow Wow’s ”Outta My System,” as well as Epiphany‘s first single, ”Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’).” This sophomore LP boasts enough similarly catchy offerings to extend his reign on the airwaves. Like Akon, who signed him to Konvict Music, T-Pain has an unfortunate propensity for crude lyrical come-ons — but there’s no denying the allure of his sinuous melodies. B+ DOWNLOAD THIS: Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)