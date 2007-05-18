In the Driver's Seat

Jennifer Reese
May 18, 2007 at 04:00 AM EDT

In the Driver's Seat

type
Book
Current Status
In Season
author
Helen Simpson
publisher
Knopf
genre
Short Stories, Fiction
We gave it an A-

The hyperarticulate women in Helen Simpson’s stories live half in the world, half in their overcrowded heads, worrying about cancer, traffic, kids, and their souls, sometimes all at once. A zippy collection, In the Driver’s Seat, includes a few throwaway comic fables, but Simpson’s best work chronicles what runs through a woman’s mind in the course of a walk or, as in ”Early One Morning,” a carpool drive. As Zoe listens to children discuss tapeworms, she contemplates macchiatos, divorce, and the arc of a mother’s life: ”clear and wide to begin with, narrowing down to the tunnel of the middle years, then flaring wide again before the sands ran out.” Or so she hopes. A-

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now