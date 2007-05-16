Do we really need another 'Gone With the Wind' sequel?

Guess the Hollywood studios aren’t the only ones who create franchises by commissioning sequels no one asked for. Margaret Mitchell herself refused to write a sequel to Gone With the Wind, but I guess the executors of her estate know better. And after Alexandra Ripley’s much-snickered-at but still hugely popular official sequel Scarlett became a bestseller 16 years ago, another installment seemed inevitable. Still, I don’t care how distinguished a literary pedigree Rhett Butler’s People author Donald McCaig has, I was not feeling like the one thing that would have filled the void and made the GWTW experience complete for me was another volume that retold the story from Rhett’s POV, complete with backstory about his traumatic childhood. (Maybe when they make the inevitable TV miniseries of Rhett, they can digitally resurrect Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh, pictured.) Although, now that I think about it, I did feel that GWTW was sorely missing the slave perspective. Hey, maybe next time, the Mitchell estate can commission a retelling from… oh, wait, never mind.