The PopWatch Confessional (Vol. 15)
When you start enjoying the same entertainment as your 59-year-old mother, does that mean she’s getting cooler or you’re getting older?Over the last year, my mom has become addicted to House, Boston Legal, and, most recently, Brothers & Sisters. Each week, I get calls to talk about them, and her reviews are so spot on — she’s had enough of B&S‘s Holly and Rebecca — that I’m beginning to think I should’ve given her beloved JAG a chance. (That woman loved her some David James Elliott.)
Maybe it’s strange that my appreciation for her grows even greater every time she bestows her highest compliment, “He’s just so cool” (usually reserved for Jeff Goldblum), on Hugh Laurie (pictured) — or when she phones just to reiterate that she “lives for” James Spader’s closing arguments — but it does. I bet I’m not the only one who’s been put on primetime speed dial. In honor of Mother’s Day, let’s share the entertainment-themed moments that made/make us feel like we are our mother’s children. A few more of mine:
- Then an elementary school teacher, my mother decorated a wall in mychildhood home with a giant fishnet that she pinned photos of thefamily to — along with one of Conway Twitty.
- When we get to a movie theater early, she’ll play “Suicide is not anoption” with me. That’s a game where you give someone two names —either two people that she loves or two people that she loathes — andforce her to chose who she’d spend a night with. (“Sean Connery orRichard Gere” makes her head explode.)
- When she’s watching a close Penn State football game or a NASCAR racethat Mark Martin is leading, she gets so nervous that she has to leavethe room. (I, however, force myself to watch through the pain because that suffering is payment to God for the outcome I desire.)
Your turn.
Brothers & Sisters
|type
|
|rating
|status
|
Comments