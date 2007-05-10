The PopWatch Confessional (Vol. 15)

When you start enjoying the same entertainment as your 59-year-old mother, does that mean she’s getting cooler or you’re getting older?Over the last year, my mom has become addicted to House, Boston Legal, and, most recently, Brothers & Sisters. Each week, I get calls to talk about them, and her reviews are so spot on — she’s had enough of B&S‘s Holly and Rebecca — that I’m beginning to think I should’ve given her beloved JAG a chance. (That woman loved her some David James Elliott.)