From the big screen to Broadway -- With ''Dirty Dancing'' and ''Spider-Man'' set to hit the stage, we wonder if ''Scarface'' is next

The Departed

THE PLOT West Side Story meets Assassins! Only with swearing and questionable Beantown accents! SHOWSTOPPING TUNE A reprise/medley of “I Feel Gritty” and “Oh, %*#$@! (The Departed Theme).”

Harold & Kumar Go to Broadway

THE PLOT Our buds hit the road to catch a Marijuana-logues matinee. SHOWSTOPPING TUNE Neil Patrick Harris’ rousing “The Doogie Line Always Works on Strippers.”

A Scarface Wedding

THE PLOT In this interactive experience, the audience must finger the fed hidden among the partygoers. SHOWSTOPPING TUNE The sultry honeymoon ballad “Say Hello to My Little Friend.”