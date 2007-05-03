The PopWatch Confessional (Vol. 14)
So last week, I went to the Tribeca Film Festival’s Dirty Dancing screening (in honor of the movie’s 20th anniversary) and blogged about it. A couple of PopWatchers posted about how they still borrow Baby’s classic line “I carried a watermelon” after they’ve said or done something “socially inept/embarrassing enough be recalled years later” or are “feeling useless.” (Me, too!) One said she and her friends use Johnny Castle’s line “Nobody puts Baby in a corner” — No. 98 on AFI’s list of the top 100 movie quotes — when they need “a self-esteem reminder.” That got me wondering what other lines from films and TV we’ve each embedded in our personal lexicon. Let’s see how many of us speak the same language…
A few quotes that various friends and I have co-opted:
- Eric Cartman’s “Whatever, I do what I want!” from the season 6 episode of South Park where he goes on Maury and outdoes himself on a “Please Help My Out of Control Child” panel. I suppose its usage is self-explanatory.
- “I’m breezy” (followed by the explanation that saying you’re breezy negates the breezy) from the season 3 episode of Friends “The One Where No One’s Ready.” My friend Eva uses the Monica line whenever we’re discussing what she’s about to say in a voicemail or e-mail. (Coming off “breezy” takes a lot of work, you know.)
- “Grr argh” from Joss Whedon’s Mutant Enemy production company’s title card, which played at the end of every Buffy the Vampire Slayer episode. My friend Lynn says “Grr argh,” in the same tone as the hastily-drawn monster, whenever she’s frustrated.
- “Man, I don’t love her” from the scene in Never Been Kissed when Josie has annoyed the guys who gave her the pot brownies. Again, no explanation needed.
- The song “I Have Confidence” from The Sound of Music, which one of my EW colleagues has admitted she sings when she needs some.
Your turn.
