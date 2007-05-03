The PopWatch Confessional (Vol. 14)

So last week, I went to the Tribeca Film Festival’s Dirty Dancing screening (in honor of the movie’s 20th anniversary) and blogged about it. A couple of PopWatchers posted about how they still borrow Baby’s classic line “I carried a watermelon” after they’ve said or done something “socially inept/embarrassing enough be recalled years later” or are “feeling useless.” (Me, too!) One said she and her friends use Johnny Castle’s line “Nobody puts Baby in a corner” — No. 98 on AFI’s list of the top 100 movie quotes — when they need “a self-esteem reminder.” That got me wondering what other lines from films and TV we’ve each embedded in our personal lexicon. Let’s see how many of us speak the same language…