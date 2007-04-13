type Music Current Status In Season performer Jack Ingram Producers Big Machine genre Country

Jack Ingram’s verged on top-tier success for a while, and he is currently using a cover of Hinder’s ”Lips of an Angel” to get him the rest of the way there. Luckily, This Is It also contains plenty of songs that are not about infidelity with strippers; in fact, its charming final four tracks are rooted in the alt-country tradition in which the raspy Texan got his start. Too bad it’s the more commercial (and cliché tracks — with their propulsive rock riffs and sledgehammer-subtle lyrics — that will appeal to today’s crossover-thirsty country radio culture. B