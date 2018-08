type Book Current Status In Season author Joe Boyd publisher Serpent's Tail genre Music, Nonfiction

We gave it a B+

Joe Boyd, an American producer in London’s psychedelic ’60s, recalls working with Pink Floyd, Nick Drake, et al. in White Bicycles.

Bad Behavior

Here, it’s jazz players who get drunk, toss furniture out a hotel window, and land in jail.

Lowdown

Revealing firsthand stories about a slew of important artists. B+