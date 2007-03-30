Santi

Leah Greenblatt
March 30, 2007 at 04:00 AM EDT

Santi

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
Producers
Fueled By Ramen
genre
Rock
We gave it a B

Between Fall Out Boy, Gym Class Heroes, and Panic! At the Disco, the guys at onetime small-fry imprint Fueled by Ramen are probably dining on buckets of caviar these days, not bulk-buy soup noodles. The label’s knack for cherry-picking the most commercial, pop-edged acts from across the emo/Warped Tour spectrum extends to The Academy Is…, whose just-edgy-enough indie punk has an endearing salty sweetness on their latest, Santi. The sound will likely draw fans from beyond the band’s 300,000-plus MySpace friends list. B

