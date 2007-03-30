Distracted

Chris Willman
March 30, 2007 at 04:00 AM EDT

type
Stage
Current Status
In Season
run date
03/04/09
performer
Cynthia Nixon, Lisa Emery
director
Mark Brokaw
author
Lisa Loomer
We gave it a B-

”Is childhood a disorder now?” barks a protective dad in Lisa Loomer’s Distracted, wondering if his 9-year-old’s supposed ADD might have been diagnosed as mere moxie by prior generations. Pro-psychiatric-drug viewpoints are aired, but as for Loomer’s conclusion — let’s just say Tom Cruise will love Distracted. So might you; as polemics go, it’s heartfelt and divertingly waggish. Rita Wilson’s warmth grounds the show; if her Ritalin-doubting mom can be a bit smug, she does prompt Bronson Pinchot’s shrink to break the fourth wall with several seriously funny tantrums.

