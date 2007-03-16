Keep an eye out for Sundance fave 'The Nines'

By Whitney Pastorek
Updated August 03, 2020 at 08:05 PM EDT
Hate to interrupt my coverage of one festival to talk about another, but fans of this blog and those concerned about my post-Sundance mental health will be glad to know this breaking news: The Nines, John August’s three-part fantasy starring Ryan Reynolds, Hope Davis, and Melissa McCarthy, has just sold to Newmarket, the house that brought you the equally challenging-but-great Donnie Darko. No official release yet — you heard it here first, PopWatchers!

Only sad part: No one could hear my screams of joy over the Southern screams of Kings of Leon. Ah well. Wooooooooo!

