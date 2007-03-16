Keep an eye out for Sundance fave 'The Nines'
Advertisement
Hate to interrupt my coverage of one festival to talk about another, but fans of this blog and those concerned about my post-Sundance mental health will be glad to know this breaking news: The Nines, John August’s three-part fantasy starring Ryan Reynolds, Hope Davis, and Melissa McCarthy, has just sold to Newmarket, the house that brought you the equally challenging-but-great Donnie Darko. No official release yet — you heard it here first, PopWatchers!
Only sad part: No one could hear my screams of joy over the Southern screams of Kings of Leon. Ah well. Wooooooooo!
Comments