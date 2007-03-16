SXSW: MuteMath, Amy Winehouse, and more

What’s up with the lines, people?! Everywhere I went on this second day of my tenth South by Southwest, I saw frustrated badge holders doing their best to demonstrate that patience is, indeed, a virtue. Is the number of registrants just so astronomically large this year? Is there a shortage of venues? There certainly seems to be in the parking department.

This is, of course, nothing new to SXSW. The one consistent complaint about the festival in the last few years is that there are too many bands overlapping and competing for too few time slots. Add to that the dozens of unofficial parties going on at any given moment, and you’d need to clone yourself three times to catch a fraction of the bands you’d like to see. What ends up happening, as many local Austinites know, is that the folks who can’t get in simply watch from the street. And those crowds are sometimes as large as the ones inside. So here’s a view from the outside in of who had the longest queue on day two…