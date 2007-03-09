type Stage Current Status In Season run date 01/25/07 performer Susan Lynch, Chandler Williams director Garry Hynes author Brian Friel

We gave it an A-

EW PICK

Brian Friel has said Translations ”has to do with language and only language.” He’s selling himself — and his superb 19th-century-set drama — short. The story centers on semantics (cartographers anglicizing the names of rural Irish towns), but it comprises so much more: community, culture, identity, love. Director Garry Hynes and an exceptional cast ably plumb the emotional depths of the dense dialogue: You won’t stay dry-eyed when Chandler Williams’ British soldier and Susan Lynch’s Irish milkmaid — he speaks no Gaelic, she no English — come together under a star-flecked sky.