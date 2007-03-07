Heigl fires back in contract dispute

Katherine Heigl released a statement Thursday evening criticizing ABC/Touchstone for going public with details about her contract with Grey’s Anatomy. This is the latest development in what has become an ongoing dispute between Heigl and ABC, which started on Tuesday when People first reported that Heigl backed out of contract negotiations because she felt Grey’s did not value her as much as her costars. ABC responded on Wednesday with a statement saying that the show offered Heigl a substantial pay increase and that she is contractually obliged to stay with the show ”for several years to come.”

Heigl plays Dr. Izzie Stevens on Grey’s Anatomy and also appears in the Judd Apatow comedy Knocked Up, which is scheduled for a June release.

KATHERINE HEIGL’S STATEMENT