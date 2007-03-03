Snap judgment: Kelly Rowland's "Like This"

Oh PopWatchers, it’s the end of the week, and I’m as spent as T-Boz andChili’s latest royalty check, but a little bird on the PopWatch messageboards (Phil!) alerted me to the fact that Kelly Rowland’s long-awaitednew single, ” Like This ,” (featuring Eve) is streaming at AOL Music ,and I didn’t want to let it wait till Monday. Of course, now that I’vetaken the time to listen to it, I kinda wish I’d held off.

Look, I’m not saying “Like This” has nothing to recommend it. It’s gota bouncy enough beat, and a “ladies leave your man at home” vibe that’sreminiscent of Destiny’s Child’s “Jumpin’, Jumpin’,”but aside from the bridge, the vocal could’ve been handled by prettymuch any female singer on the charts today — from Ciara to Ashanti tothat dreaded she-beast Paris Hilton. And shouldn’t a singer of Kelly’scaliber — who’s thrilled and delighted us on everything from “Survivor” to “Girl“– deliver something a little more distinctive for a lead single? OhKelly, I wanted you to bring the noise, make me lose my breath…hit mehard, make me lose my breath! But all I’m doing is sighing. Click here to listen, and tell me, what’s your take, PopWatchers?