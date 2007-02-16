type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R performer Hart Bochner, Colin Firth director Martin Donovan (Director) author David Koepp genre Mystery and Thriller

A Norman Bates-esque Firth gets a roommate (Bochner) who’s charming, jowly, and possibly a government assassin. Intrusive melodramatic flourishes notwithstanding (beware ominous piano chords!), Apartment Zero displays a rich and morbid sense of humor.

EXTRAS consist of two excellent commentaries — one from co-writer David Koepp and ”special guest” Steven Soderbergh, the other from Martin Donovan (Death Becomes Her), who happily credits indulgent directorial moments to his inner ”film student trying to be smart.”