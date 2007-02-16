Apartment Zero

Hannah Tucker
February 16, 2007 at 05:00 AM EST

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
performer
Hart Bochner, Colin Firth
director
Martin Donovan (Director)
author
David Koepp
genre
Mystery and Thriller

A Norman Bates-esque Firth gets a roommate (Bochner) who’s charming, jowly, and possibly a government assassin. Intrusive melodramatic flourishes notwithstanding (beware ominous piano chords!), Apartment Zero displays a rich and morbid sense of humor.
EXTRAS consist of two excellent commentaries — one from co-writer David Koepp and ”special guest” Steven Soderbergh, the other from Martin Donovan (Death Becomes Her), who happily credits indulgent directorial moments to his inner ”film student trying to be smart.”

