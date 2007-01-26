type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa Unrated runtime 99 minutes Limited Release Date 01/19/07 performer Alberto Sordi, Ugo Attanasio, Norma Bengell director Alberto Lattuada distributor Rialto Pictures author Rafael Azcona, Marco Ferreri, Agenore Incrocci, Furio Scarpelli genre Mystery and Thriller, Comedy

We gave it an A-

Restored and rereleased, this fascinating 1962 black-and-white Italian feature doesn’t just cast its shadow over The Godfather. It captures the haunting fact that no man is born a mobster. Alberto Sordi plays Nino, a genial Fiat-factory foreman who takes his family on vacation to his native Sicily and winds up carrying out a mission for the local don.