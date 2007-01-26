Mafioso
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- Unrated
- runtime
- 99 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 01/19/07
- performer
- Alberto Sordi, Ugo Attanasio, Norma Bengell
- director
- Alberto Lattuada
- distributor
- Rialto Pictures
- author
- Rafael Azcona, Marco Ferreri, Agenore Incrocci, Furio Scarpelli
- genre
- Mystery and Thriller, Comedy
We gave it an A-
Restored and rereleased, this fascinating 1962 black-and-white Italian feature doesn’t just cast its shadow over The Godfather. It captures the haunting fact that no man is born a mobster. Alberto Sordi plays Nino, a genial Fiat-factory foreman who takes his family on vacation to his native Sicily and winds up carrying out a mission for the local don.
Comments