Mafioso

Owen Gleiberman
January 26, 2007 at 05:00 AM EST

Mafioso

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
Unrated
runtime
99 minutes
Limited Release Date
01/19/07
performer
Alberto Sordi, Ugo Attanasio, Norma Bengell
director
Alberto Lattuada
distributor
Rialto Pictures
author
Rafael Azcona, Marco Ferreri, Agenore Incrocci, Furio Scarpelli
genre
Mystery and Thriller, Comedy
We gave it an A-

Restored and rereleased, this fascinating 1962 black-and-white Italian feature doesn’t just cast its shadow over The Godfather. It captures the haunting fact that no man is born a mobster. Alberto Sordi plays Nino, a genial Fiat-factory foreman who takes his family on vacation to his native Sicily and winds up carrying out a mission for the local don.

