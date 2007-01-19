Felicity is having a baby!

Hey there. How are you? Ugh, I’m just gonna cut to the chase. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little upset that I had to hear from a friend of a friend that you’re pregnant. I mean, that’s HUGE news. Did our four years as BFFs at the University of New York not count for anything? One minute I find out that you’re armed, possibly dangerous, and with, like, a bomb in your brain, the next minute I find out you’re with child! What’s next? Taking up the cello? Cannibalism? Okay, now I sound bitchy. And I don’t mean to sound bitchy. I just want to know one thing: WHO’S THE BABY DADDY? IS IT NOEL? OR IS IT BEN? OMG, FELICITY WRITE ME BACK RIGHT AWAY!!! I AM DYING TO FIND OUT.