Alphabet Weekends

Jennifer Armstrong
January 19, 2007 at 05:00 AM EST

We gave it a C+

In Elizabeth Noble’s Alphabet Weekends, fearless romantic Tom persuades his lifelong friend Natalie to let him prove they’re right for each other over the course of 26 alphabetically ordered dates (B for ballet, F for family get-together, etc.). The problem? It’s such an unapologetic setup, a way to bide time till the two get a clue. Sure, she’s struggling to get over an ex, and he gets irked when she toys with their sexual tension. But there are few surprises — except maybe that A is for abseiling. Some subplots (Natalie’s mom battles depression) add a bit of edge, but this is just watered-down alphabet soup.

