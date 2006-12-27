Invincible (Movie - 2006)
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG
- runtime
- 108 minutes
- Wide Release Date
- 08/25/06
- performer
- Greg Kinnear, Mark Wahlberg, Elizabeth Banks, Michael Rispoli
- director
- Ericson Core
- distributor
- Buena Vista Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures
- genre
- Drama
We gave it a B+
Invincible is the story of a real-life Rocky named Vince Papale (Mark Wahlberg), a 30-year-old Philadelphia Eagles season-ticket holder who makes the cellar-dwelling team after an open tryout in 1976. While Papale takes heavy hits on and off the field, director-cinematographer Ericson Core’s touch is laudably light.
EXTRAS Two commentaries, but you only need the one with Papale. The guy’s all heart: audibly choking up (four times) and remembering how Wahlberg played mud football with his son (his home video is even in the making-of).
