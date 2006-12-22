Trailer Blazer: 'Grindhouse'

The word “grind” suggests many things: pulpy chunks of red hamburger meat, steel machinery that makes scary sounds, sleeping teeth, horizontal hips. Delicious, frightening, sexy stuff. Judging by the new trailer, the Robert Rodriguez/Quentin Tarantino double-feature Grindhouse looks like it’ll be all those things and more.

The boys seem to have had a beast of a good time because the clip is practically jumping off my computer screen in exuberance. There are a whole lot of guns, tongues, motorcycles on fire, feet tickling boobs, Fergalicious screaming for help, bloody faces, other things on fire, and a sequence featuring Rose McGowan, blowing out her machine gun leg.

My favorite part: Kurt Russell growls and purrs, saying, “Do I frighten you…” Vanessa Ferlito nods. “Is it my scar?” he asks. She shakes her head and whispers, “It’s your car.” Sigh… just like poetry.